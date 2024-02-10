Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Essent Group has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Essent Group has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ESNT opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Essent Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 570,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 70,989 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Essent Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 97.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 39,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESNT

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.