Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.35.

Shares of EL stock opened at $143.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 110.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

