Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

EVBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.60 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $373,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

