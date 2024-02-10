Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $10.55 EPS

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. Everest Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.21 EPS.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $353.74 on Friday. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Everest Group stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Everest Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.33.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

