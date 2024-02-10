Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,715 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $232,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,324 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $2,577,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 27.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Shares of EXPE opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

