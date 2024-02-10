Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR opened at $143.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.72 and a 200-day moving average of $132.81. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.45.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

