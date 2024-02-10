Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $403.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

