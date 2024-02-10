Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 103.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

XOM stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $403.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

