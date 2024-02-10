Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Up 7.9%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.56. 1,364,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,641,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Fastly alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fastly

Fastly Trading Up 4.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $281,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,354,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,309.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $281,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,354,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,309.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $3,788,304.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,056 shares in the company, valued at $23,094,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,321 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,822 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fastly by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.