FB Financial Co. (FBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on February 27th

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

FB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. FB Financial has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FB Financial to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of FBK opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. FB Financial has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.17.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,686,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,641,000 after purchasing an additional 78,805 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after buying an additional 348,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after buying an additional 111,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

