Fetch.ai (FET) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $75.08 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $514.29 million and approximately $75.08 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00082097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00026921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00021198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,554,441 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

