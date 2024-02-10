Fetch.ai Hits 24-Hour Volume of $61.12 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $522.61 million and $61.12 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00082600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00027757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00021087 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000806 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,554,441 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

