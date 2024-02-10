Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 311,980 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $51.23 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.