Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 86,894 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $138,028,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Shares of FIS opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

