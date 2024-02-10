Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $61.76. 3,294,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

