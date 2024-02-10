Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Releases Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of C$39.99 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of FTG opened at C$4.97 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of C$2.72 and a 12 month high of C$5.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.83.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Firan Technology Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday.

About Firan Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.