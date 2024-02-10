First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First BanCorp. has raised its dividend by an average of 41.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

NYSE:FBP opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

First BanCorp. last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,084.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,084.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,679. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

