First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.540-2.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $54.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.02. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 61.84%.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

