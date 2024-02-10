First Majestic Silver Corp. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FR. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

FR stock opened at C$6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$6.05 and a 52 week high of C$10.79.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

