First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FINN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 30.00 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $120.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.
First National of Nebraska Price Performance
Shares of First National of Nebraska stock opened at $12,100.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12,541.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12,600.32. First National of Nebraska has a 12 month low of $12,007.00 and a 12 month high of $14,200.00.
About First National of Nebraska
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First National of Nebraska
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.