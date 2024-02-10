First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $117.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

