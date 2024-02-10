First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,697,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 4.44% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $174,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,309,000 after purchasing an additional 591,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

