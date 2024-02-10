First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.23

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 36298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,745,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $11,205,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 433.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 668,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 542,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $8,940,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,755,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

