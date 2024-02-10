FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

FSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.29.

Get FirstService alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSV

FirstService Trading Up 0.2 %

FirstService Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $166.32 on Wednesday. FirstService has a 52 week low of $131.75 and a 52 week high of $171.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average of $154.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.18%.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 658.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in FirstService during the first quarter valued at $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FirstService by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.