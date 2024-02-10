FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Lowered to $193.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $196.00 to $193.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.29.

FirstService stock opened at $166.32 on Wednesday. FirstService has a 52-week low of $131.75 and a 52-week high of $171.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average of $154.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,913,000 after buying an additional 776,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $82,488,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,453,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,836,000 after buying an additional 287,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after buying an additional 238,980 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

