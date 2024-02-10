Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.01

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.01 and last traded at $40.77, with a volume of 206146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Fluor Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fluor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Fluor by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile



Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

