Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMX. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 1.5 %

FMX stock opened at $141.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $143.18.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

