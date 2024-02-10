Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,082 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 367,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 237,763 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,776,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

