Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortis had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Fortis Price Performance

NYSE:FTS opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Fortis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,990,000 after acquiring an additional 675,957 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,519,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,167,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Fortis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,551,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,977,000 after buying an additional 86,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,674,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,906,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $104,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.