FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Crocs, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $11.81 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CROX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.38.

Crocs stock opened at $107.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 245.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

