FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Total Energy Services Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Total Energy Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$232.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.50 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TOT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$9.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.81. The stock has a market cap of C$373.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$7.36 and a 12 month high of C$10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

