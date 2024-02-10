FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Issued By Raymond James

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadian Timber in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadian Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Acadian Timber Stock Up 2.1 %

TSE ADN opened at C$17.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$292.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92. Acadian Timber has a one year low of C$15.40 and a one year high of C$18.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$23.82 million during the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 42.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Acadian Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 49.36%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

