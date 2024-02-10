FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morphic in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.30) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.48). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morphic’s current full-year earnings is ($3.42) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Morphic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.97) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Morphic in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

MORF opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Morphic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Morphic by 5,444.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Morphic by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morphic

In other news, Director Joseph P. Slattery acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph P. Slattery purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $186,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 4,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $123,952.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,067.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,876 shares of company stock valued at $986,231. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

