FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $140,857.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 384,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,138.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $140,857.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 384,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,138.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,959 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 235.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

