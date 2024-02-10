FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sec Perform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.39.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.76.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

