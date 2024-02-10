FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.87.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.35 and a 12 month high of C$11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

