FY2023 EPS Estimates for TEGNA Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for TEGNA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for TEGNA’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $713.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TGNA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TGNA stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47.

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in TEGNA by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in TEGNA by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

