Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $146.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $147.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

