Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Gaia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.