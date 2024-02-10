Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires New Stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Stock Performance

NYSE PHIN opened at $30.09 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.