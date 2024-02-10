Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in News were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 2.3% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in News by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in News by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in News by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of News by 40.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $27.21 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.35.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

