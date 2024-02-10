Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) by 101.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 10.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 127.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.