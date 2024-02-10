Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 2,872 Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.39% of Steel Connect worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Connect in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Steel Connect during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Steel Connect by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STCN opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Connect had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $71,618.31. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,718 shares in the company, valued at $565,454.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

