Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 464 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,779,000 after buying an additional 261,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. Insiders sold a total of 2,224 shares of company stock worth $205,448 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

