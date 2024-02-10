Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,347,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,958,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CPRI opened at $46.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.07. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Capri

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.