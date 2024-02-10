GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

NYSE JOB opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.36 million. Equities analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in GEE Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GEE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GEE Group by 630.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,770 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GEE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.