GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
NYSE JOB opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.36 million. Equities analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GEE Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.