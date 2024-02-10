General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $271.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 448.3% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 53,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 43,953 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics stock opened at $270.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $271.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.76 and a 200-day moving average of $240.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

