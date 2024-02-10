General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 175.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,615,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028,508 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $53,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 726.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,095,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

