General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 310,254 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 195,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 30,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 361,823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,929,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 4.92%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

