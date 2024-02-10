Genpact Limited (G) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 26th

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Genpact has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genpact to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Genpact has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42.

Insider Activity

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Genpact by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genpact by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Genpact by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth $2,219,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on G

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.